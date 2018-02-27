Man 'seriously injured' after jumping to safety during fire at Grange Park flat

A man suffered serious injuries in Grange Park when he jumped to safety after a fire broke out in his second floor flat, say fire services.

A passing ambulance spotted the fire at around 11pm on Monday, February 26 and alerted fire crews who attended the scene on Rodwell Walk.

Crews forced their way into the flat and discovered a "well developed fire".

Watch Manager Patrick Thompson said: "The Fire Service attended a fire involving a second floor flat where persons were reported to be trapped inside.

"One male had jumped to safety from the window of the flat and was taken to hospital. Another casualty who suffered the effects of smoke inhalation was also taken to hospital.

"On arrival a fire could be seen at a second floor window. Crews wearing Breathing Apparatus forced entry and were faced with a fully developed fire which had engulfed the lounge area and was spreading to the loft of the property.

"Ventilation techniques were used and the fire was brought under control leaving a scene of devastation inside the flat.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown but investigations are due to commence in the morning in conjunction with Police."

Lancashire police confirmed that investigations into the cause of the fire were due to take place this morning.

A spokesman said: "A man suffered serious injuries to his pelvis, legs and arms after he jumped from his second floor flat.

"He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. "

Fire crews remained at the scene for three hours.