Image clue in Winter Hill fire investigation

A new clue has been revealed as part of the investigation into a major hill fire in Lancashire.

The Winter Hill inferno was so severe when it first broke out that firefighters from across the Fylde coast were drafted in to help.

The blaze is being treated as arson by police, who have now released an image of a man they want to speak to.

He was a passenger in a car that was spotted near to where the fire was first seen on Thursday, June 28.

Officers have already spoken to the driver of the car, which is a black Peugeot with the registration plate MC16 ZNV, but police said they have so far been unable to identify the passenger.

Det Con Stuart Lunt, of Chorley CID, said: “This is a complex investigation and we are still working hard to find out how this fire started.

“If you recognise the man in the passenger seat or have any information which could help with our inquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1176 of June 28.

Police previously arrested a 22-year-old man from Bolton on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fire. He has since been released under investigation.