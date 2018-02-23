Hundreds of Fylde pupils at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens careers event

More than 400 children had a taste of the working world at a huge careers fair at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The primary and secondary pupils had the chance to take part in fun activities which gave them an insight into what people’s jobs entail.

Scores of companies from the Fylde coast and beyond were there to give the youngsters ideas about what they might like to do when they leave school.

Called Changing Horizons it was organised by Civil Service Local to try to raise aspirations of children in the resort.

Andrew Crich project manager for the Civil Service said research suggests that schoolchildren are five times less likely to end up in the NEET bracket (Not in Education, Employment or Training) when they have meaningful contact with employers.

He said: “We had more than 200 civil service volunteers here today, 475 children from 39 schools and scores of businesses and companies here to support the children.

“There has been a brilliant atmosphere all day with lots of engaging activities for the children, we could not have asked for more.

“I would like to thank all the businesses and individuals and Blackpool Council for supporting this event.”

Blackpool mayor, Councillor Ian Coleman visited the event along with Fylde Mayor Coun John Singleton.

Coun Coleman said: “There were 475 youngsters here and every one I saw was either really enjoying what they were doing or had a smile on their face for having achieved something. This is really changing attitudes to learning. It is opening new horizons for our children.”

The children enjoyed a wide variety of activities put on by a range of companies.

Jack Farrell and Daniel Galvin, both 11, from Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School on Common Edge Road said: “It was about looking at our futures. We came to learn about how our futures might turn out and what we jobs we might like to do.”

Rachal Whittingham, 11, from Revoe Learning Academy, Blackpool, said: “It’s all about what you want to be, how you do it and the qualities you might need.”

Charlie Tidswell, 10, from Kirkham and Wesham Primary in Nelson Street, said: “It was very exciting and I have found out about careers”

Hannah Hunter, 11, from Holy Family Catholic Primary, Blackpool, said: “I have seen different opportunities which will help us make a decision on what we want to study at GCSE when we go to high school.”

Dyllon Griffin, 11, from Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood said: “We have seen all different jobs. My favourite activity was the party stall. We had a sheet of paper and £80,000 and had to choose five things which had to add up to £80,000.”

Madison Jackson, 11, from Bispham Endowed Primary, said: “I have seen different people and how they do their jobs. I really enjoyed the nail art stall.”