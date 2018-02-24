'Please DO block our spaces' - read the heartwarming note left on ambulance in Lancashire

Nasty notes left on windscreens of ambulances while paramedics are nearby saving lives have dominated the headlines recently.

One woman, a 26-year-old from Stoke, sparked outrage after scrawling a vile message that said she didn't care if the 'whole street collasped [sic]', before going on an anti-NHS rant on social media after being fined £285.

And last year, a 27-year-old man publicly apologised after leaving a note in which he said: "You may be saving lives, but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive."

The paramedics uploaded a snap of the note after their patient, a 42-year-old who was vomiting blood, died.

But now, in the north west, a more upbeat handwritten message has been left on the windscreen of paramedic Vinny Romano.

He tweeted: "Thanks to the member of the public for leaving this on one of our @NWAmbulance vehicles.

"I’m sure this is a more accurate representation of what the public really think."

The message was addressed to 'the paramedics/crew driving this ambulance' and left by somebody in the Morecambe Bay area.

It read: "Please DO block our street and parking spaces if needed! Park it wherever you like!

"You selflessly, bravely, and passionately save lives day in, day out. Without people like you, we would not know what to do!

"So **THANK YOU!** Really, thank you.

"You, along with the other emergency services, truly are our unsung heroes!

"Stay safe, well fed, and watered and warm.

"I hope more people realise how invaluable the ambulance service is!

"Sincerely, a thankful member of the public."

The note, signed off with a kiss and a love heart, has been shared almost 200 times on Twitter.