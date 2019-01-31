Gritters to patrol priority routes in Lancashire

Lancashire County Council's gritting crews will be patrolling priority routes early on Friday morning due to a forecast for isolated snow showers to affect the east of the county as the morning rush begins.

Gritting teams will be treating the main routes across the county this evening, but crews will continue to be on standby to patrol routes in the east of the county, and some higher routes in the north, as the band of snow showers is forecast to arrive around 6am.

Ridwan Musa, highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We'll continue doing all we can to keep the county moving but would like to alert people to the forecast for snow to affect parts of the county during Friday's morning rush.

"We're gritting all routes this evening as it will be another cold night, but would remind people that roads may still be icy first thing, and conditions may be particularly difficult in some places due to the timing of the forecast snow showers.

"I'd ask people to consider the conditions before they set out and whether their journey is really necessary, and if you do travel, please take extra care and drive according to the conditions."

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters which can treat the 1,500 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.

