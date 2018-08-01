Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival set for Fleetwood's Marine Hall this month

Fans of food in all its varieties are in for a treat at Fleetwood next weekend.

The sixth annual Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival will be held at the town’s Marine Hall on Sunday August 12, from 10am until 4pm.

This year the festival will take place across the whole venue including the main ballroom and outside along the colonnade.

For the last two years the event has attracted thousands of visitors during the day, along with food suppliers from across the county.

A new addition this year will be the introduction of vegan food, while there will also be performances from the Harmony and Health Choir.

A spokesman for organisers Wyre Council said: “There will be cooking demonstrations, various samples to try and high quality food and drinks to buy.”

There will be free parking for the event - and entry to the festival is also free.