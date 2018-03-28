Free swims for town’s youngsters

Youngsters in Fleetwood are now entitled to free swimming sessions at the town’s leisure pool during school holidays.

Free sessions, at the town’s YMCA Fleetwood Health and Fitness Centre on The Esplanade, will be available over Easter and throughout the year, up to and including half term in February 2019.

Coun Lorraine Beavers

The deal, for children 16 and under with an FY7 postcode, is available thanks to a Local Member Grant provided by Coun Lorraine Beavers, the Lancashire County Council member for Fleetwood East.

Coun Beavers (inset) has helped provide the sessions for the past two years through the council’s grant scheme, but the initiative could be the last as the grants will be axed from April as part of new savings at County Hall.

The Labour councillor said: “I have put aside money from the scheme to enable it to continue this year.

“The free swimming has been a big success. Swimming is a potentially life-saving skill and gives children some well-needed exercise.”

Proof of residency at an FY7 postcode, such as a utility bill or driving licence, will be required, and any children under the age of eight must be accompanied by a paying parent or guardian aged 18 or over.

Steve Mullins, YMCA Fleetwood general manager, said: “YMCA Fleetwood is delighted to receive further funding after the previous successes.

“Our aim is to encourage more children in Fleetwood to participate and get active through swimming.”

All children who want to take part in the free sessions must first complete a registration form, now available at the YMCA Fleetwood centre.