A stranded fishing vessel off the Lancashire coast was towed to safety by a rescue crew.

The Fleetwood RNLI team was alerted to the boat's loss of power shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday, January 7.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said the fishing boat - with a crew of 10 on board - had experienced a "fuelling issue" but were "quite close to the shore."

The RNLI life boat towed the vessel back to shore by 4.30pm.