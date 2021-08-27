Fire breaks out in hallway of domestic property in Fleetwood

An investigation has been launched after a fire started in the hallway of a home in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:47 pm

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene in Wingrove Road at around 12.35pm today (August 27).

The incident involved the hallway of a domestic property.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, it added

Fire crews were at the scene for approximately 20 minutes.

