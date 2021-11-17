Fire breaks out in Fleetwood home

Three fire engines rushed to the home in Highbury Avenue shortly after 2.05am.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus doused the flames using a water jet.

Crews were at the scene for two hours.

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

Fire safety at home

Here are Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's top tips to prevent fires at home:

- Make sure that you have at least one working smoke alarm in your property and check it regularly to ensure it is still working properly.

- Know your escape plan should a fire occur, and also consider a plan B

- Take pans off the hob or turn down the heat if you get distracted or called away from the cooker

- Keep portable heaters at least one metre away from furniture and other flammable items.

- Do not overload extension leads or adapters and check wires to ensure they are in good working order.

- Put cigarettes out carefully before going to bed.

- If you have a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.

