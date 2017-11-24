No fault with pumps insist water firm

United Utilities insists the pumping station at Anchorsholme was working during torrential rain on Wednesday night which led to some parts of the district flooding.

Areas of Anchorsholme which were badly affected by flooding included Lauderdale Avenue, Sevenoaks Drive and Warren Drive.

Coun Paul Galley, who represents Anchorsholme on Blackpool Council, was out helping flood-affected residents in the area late into the night and suggested the pumping station might not be working, as the area was particularly badly affected.

He wanted to see water company United Utilities (UU) prepare a report on the situation which might be presented to the council.

But Keith Haslett, Wastewater network director at UU, said: “Throughout the night we were on site at our pumping station in Anchorsholme which was running continuously. We’re working alongside the other agencies, responding to householders who have been flooded and assisting with the clean-up.”