Have your say on flooding in Wyre

Hambleton residents are being invited to share their thoughts on future flood risk management at a community drop-in session.

The event, which will be hosted by the Environment Agency on Thursday, November 15 at Hambleton Village Hall, will give residents chance to find out more about managing the impact of future flooding in the area.

The drop-in session, which will take place from 3pm to 7.30pm, will provide an overview of work that has been conducted so far and will allow the project team to share the latest developments with the community.

Residents will also have the chance to join a community resilience group to better prepare for flooding and other emergencies.

Dan Bond, EA flood risk manager for Lancashire, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to share the latest proposals for managing future flood risk with the Hambleton community.

“We want to work really closely with the community to help reduce the impact of flooding in the future.

“We have updated flood models and considered several options to reduce flood risk for Hambleton and now want to share this and listen the feedback from the community.

“We have recently completed the second phase of ground investigations which residents may have seen. The proposed outline designs for the flood defences will be on display at the event.

“At present, no final decisions have been set in stone which gives us a great opportunity to share our refined options with local residents and get further local knowledge and insight on our proposals.

“We would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about our ongoing work, to contribute by sharing their views and thoughts on the plans and to see how they can continue to be involved in to the future.”

For those unable to attend the upcoming drop-in session, information will also be available following the event by e-mailing CMBLNC-PSO@environment-agency.gov.uk