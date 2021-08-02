Delays to waste collections across Wyre due to Covid absences - this is when your red bin may be taken

The council said it hopes to collect red bins (mixed recycling) from affected streets on Saturday (August 7).

But residents have also been warned there is no guarantee their bin will be taken on the weekend "as more collections become affected".

"If we do not manage to collect, additional recycling placed next to your bin will be taken on the next red bin collection or you can take it to the recycling centre.

"We sincerely apologise for this disruption and inconvenience.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding in these difficult times."

Grey bins (general waste) and garden waste will be collected as normal.

The list of addresses affected by today's disruption (August 2) can be found by clicking HERE.

Wyre Council warned residents some rubbish collections would be delayed "due to staff shortages".