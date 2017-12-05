Nursery's anger as thieving treasurer ordered to pay back just £1

The thieving treasurer of a children’s day nursery has been ordered to pay back just £1 of her ill gotten gains.
Katrina Williams, 44, benefited by £30,710 when she stole cash and cheques over a five year period from the Sacred Heart Pre-School Nursery on Heys Street, Thornton, Preston Crown Court has ruled.
However, a financial probe under the Proceeds of Crime Act found Williams, of Alconbury Crescent, Cleveleys, does not have any realisable assets for the courts to seize.
Instead, Recorder Woodhall made a nominal £1 confiscation order to be paid within a month.
The proceedings mean if Williams comes into money in the future the authorities can revisit her finances.
She was also ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge.
Today, staff at the nursery said they were devastated by the ruling and said Williams’ theft had hit the charity-funded nursery hard.
Denise Moore, manager, said: “Our former manager was in court for the ruling and we are devastated by it.
“She stole the money from the children and as we are a charity, everything we make goes back into the pre-school.
“We have had to be very careful with money, just managing to stay afloat.
“Our resources have taken a big hit and we have taken secondhand things and bought off eBay and stock clearance places just to get things for the children.
“Katrina was not only a colleague, she was our friend. Even now when someone mentions her name it gets everyone upset. There is no justice for us with this verdict.”
