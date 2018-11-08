‘It’s important for young people to remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice’

Across the Fylde coast, thousands of people will gather on Sunday to pay their respects to those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

This year’s Remembrance Sunday events will have an added poignancy as they mark 100 years to the day since the end of the First World War.

Firefighter Sarah Holden, from Preesall, with husband Richard. She has been chosen to represent Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in in a Remembrance service in London.

But the ceremonies are not the only ways in which communities are paying their respects.

Residents of all ages have been busy with projects to ensure those lost in times of war are never forgotten.

Here are some of those stories from across the Fylde coast:

A Remembrance display at Blackpool Carers Centre has been assembled outside the entrance to the building in Newton Drive.

Tobias Ellwood, Minister for Defence People and Veterans at Tyne Cot Cemetery near Ypres, Belgium, during a commemoration and burial service for an unknown British soldier who was killed in the battle of Passchendaele 101 years ago. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday November 6, 2018. The unknown man, who served in the Lancashire Fusiliers regiment, is to be buried with full military honours alongside two Australian soldiers. See PA story MEMORIAL Soldier. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The display, featuring hundreds of red poppies made from recycled plastic bottles, was created and conceived by Ann Hardisty.

Ann is the administrator of the parent carers project, which supports parents and families who care for a child with a disability or life limiting illness.

The poppies themselves were made with the support of staff, volunteers and young and adult carers in respite activities.

The display was completed by Kenneth Robbins, who is a veteran, and carer for his son Kamron.

Elizabeth Gomm is urging the people of the town to leave a poppy on each of the war graves in Layton Cemetery

Ann Hardisty, a parent carers administrator, said: “We feel it’s important young people today remember the young people 100 years ago, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Faye Atherton, head of services, added: “So many of the soldiers who came home in 1918 would have needed carers for many years, before carers were formally recognised.

“An organisation such as ours should remember as well, all those brothers, sisters, wives, sons and daughters whose lives were impacted so cruelly by war.”

Pupils at Bispham Endowed Primary School did their bit to help create a Remembrance display on the school’s forecourt.

Picture Martin Bostock. Poppy display at Bispham Endowed Primary School. L-R Archie Wolstencroft, Safa Shah, Harrison Hamer, Lily Austin, Keira Wolstencroft, Eve McGlynn, Seren Spencer, Evelyn Payne, Courtney Grayson and Maria Hall.

The youngsters donated plastic bottles, which were painted red and turned into poppies by staff.

Deputy headteacher Jeanette McCormack said: “We’ve been really pleased with the response from pupils across the school and delighted at the feedback from the community, with lots of positive comments about the display.

“This project has really given our pupils a greater understanding of the sacrifices a previous generation made on their behalf.”

Firefighter Sarah Holden, based at Preesall and Lancaster, was chosen to chosen to represent Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in Whitehall at this year’s National Service of Remembrance.

Sarah, 42, who lives in Preesall, said: “To say I’m honoured is an understatement.

“I hope to make Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service proud, and Preesall proud.”

Ex-servicemen will be placing small wooded crosses like these on war graves in Fl;eetwood Cemetery.

The mum-of-two has been a firefighter for two years and is based at the Lancaster station, providing cover at Preesall when needed.

She will be wearing her ceremonial uniform for the service in London, where she will join firefighters from across the country.

Her husband Richard is also a firefighter.

She added: “I haven’t been officially told why I have been chosen, but I understand it might be something to do with my fundraising and community work over the last two years.”

Five Blackpool FC players who died in the First World War are to be commemorated by the planting of five trees and a special service today.

Supporters were invited to attend. The club, and Blackpool FC Community Trust, in partnership with the Woodlands Trust and The National Football Museum, will plant the trees within the Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland.

George Elmore, Arthur Evans, William Fiske, Benjamin Green and Fred Griffiths were all players who represented Blackpool but along with thousands of others they all fell during the Great War.

At a special service within the Fylde Memorial Arboretum, on Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, club manager Terry McPhillips, Community Trust chief executive Ashley Hackett, Arboretum manager Paul Binns and two Blackpool veterans will plant a tree in memory of each player.

The service is due to start at 3.30pm.