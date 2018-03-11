Blackpool School is rated good following inspection

An historic Blackpool primary school has been rated ‘good’ following its first inspection since becoming an Church of England academy.

Ofsted hailed Baines’ Endowed Primary School and Children’s Centre’s new headteacher Debi Rusling, as well as teachers and pupils.

The education watchdog gave the school, in Penrose Avenue, Marton, its second top score – behind only ‘outstanding’ – after a team of inspectors visited at the end of January.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Rusling,(inset) said: “Our school has had a very busy time in recent years and this report is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and commitment of all of our school community, in building a strong, happy and successful primary school.

“This is an excellent achievement for all of our children, staff and governors and I am extremely proud of everyone.”

In its report, Ofsted said: “Leaders have driven forward rapid improvements in teaching. As a result, most pupils make good progress and achieve well. The quality of teaching, learning and assessment has improved markedly and is now good.

“Pupils have a spring in their step and smiles on their faces as they come into school.”

Governors and teaching assistants were also singled out for praise.

To boost its rating to ‘outstanding’, the school should now focus on writing, more ‘cohesive’ teaching in nursery and reception, and developing leadership in history and science, Ofsted added.