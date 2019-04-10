Beacon Fell's new snake in is place - find out how Cardinal Allen pupils helped to make it happen

A new stone snake has been unveiled at Beacon Fell Country Park, restoring one of the site’s most popular features.

And pupils from Cardinal Allen High School played a huge role in the project.

The original wooden snake was in place for 20 years, enjoyed by a generation of people, but the wood had become rotten in places.

Thanks to the fund-raising efforts of children at the Fleetwood school, a grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, and a contribution from Lancashire County Council, a new generation will enjoy meeting the iconic Beacon Fell snake.

Local sculptor Thompson Dagnall was commissioned to bring The Snake to life, and it has been taking shape over recent months under the trees near the visitor centre.

Tim Blythe, Lancashire County Council countryside service manager, said: “I’m very glad to be able to welcome the new snake to Beacon Fell and thank everyone who has played a part.

“Cardinal Allen can take a lot of the credit as they loved the snake so much they decided that it had to be replaced, and approached our Countryside Service to propose a joint project.

“The students provided the impetus, and have raised £42,000 through sponsored walks, grant applications, and other fundraising.

“It’s great to see their enthusiasm for The Snake and I’m very grateful for their vision and commitment to improving Beacon Fell.”

Andrew Harding, community co-ordinator at Cardinal Allen, said: “It’s great the snake has been restored and will be enjoyed for many years to come by children.

“A big thank you to our Eco group who set the ball rolling and to Andy Rowett of the Lancashire Environmental Fund and Tim Blythe of Lancashire County Council for their fantastic backing of this project.”