Do Blackpool Police need to have their sirens blazing at four in the morning?

While I realise the police, on occasions, have to use their sirens to get to an incident in heavy traffic, I fail to understand why at 4am this is necessary, when roads are traffic free.

Since the station moved to Mereside I have been awoken on three occasions in the last few months with police cars racing down Lawson Road with their sirens blaring with no pedestrians or traffic in sight.

Although I appreciate the hard work the police in Blackpool do, I would like to ask for consideration of residents during the early hours.

