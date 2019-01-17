Dancing through winter at Fleetwood's Marine Hall

The Marine Hall continues its popular tea dances throughout the winter to banish those January blues.

They take place every Monday and for the next two weeks, Wednesday too, from 2pm to 4pm and are a great way to get out, lift the spirits and meet new people.

Today’s dance, Ian Midgley provides the musical entertainment on the organ and Monday it will be the turn of Reg Rawlings.

Entrance is £4.50 and tea and coffee will be available.

Coun Lynne Bowen said: “The afternoon tea dance is always thriving with over 90 regular tea dancers. It’s the perfect place for a dance, chat, tea and biscuit!”