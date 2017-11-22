Wyre dealer’s £50k haul - but only £300 left

A drug dealer benefited by £50,575.50 from his ill gotten gains, a court has found.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Public urged not to approach wanted Wyre man

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with drugs haul



Daniel Munro, 24, of Douglas Avenue, Stalmine, was jailed for 54 months last December after he was found guilty of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing cannabis.

He went on the run when police initially discovered £50,000 of high purity class A drugs at a property on Rosemount Avenue, Preesall, in December 2015, and a media appeal was launched.

He was arrested a week later and after a trial at Preston Crown Court he was found guilty of possessing 352.39g of cocaine with intent to supply.

A financial investigation was then launched under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Judge Ian Leeming QC, sitting at Preston Crown Court, has ruled he had assets of £300 available for the authorities to seize back.

He must pay that amount within three months or face an extra month in prison.