Watch the manhunt for violent Tomasz Raszkiewicz

The investigation into a five-week-old baby’s serious injuries at the hands of his own dad in Blackpool will air tonight.

The Detectives: The Farmhouse Robbery will tell the story of how county police probe serious crime like armed robbery and domestic violence – and will show detectives seeking the truth when little Lucasz Gal was found badly hurt in a Central Drive flat.

Tomasz Raszkiewicz

His dad, Tomasz Raszkiewicz launched his attack during a vodka-fuelled row, pushing his partner – and Lucasz’s mum – into a doorframe as she cradled the baby in his arms.

It left the youngster with catastrophic injuries – and saw Raszkiewicz jailed for three years and two months last September, aged 33.

At the time of the attack, Raszkiewicz was on the run from Polish authorities and was not named on the child’s birth certificate.

Viewers will see detectives launch their investigation – and a manhunt as they realise the baby’s father is missing.

Remarkably, they arrest Raszkiewicz on suspicion of a separate offence – before realising he matches the description they’d been given of the suspect they were looking for.

Det Supt Andrew Murphy says in the show: “Amazingly, we have now realised that one person that we arrested in Central Drive is actually the person that we want in respect of the really serious assault. This could be really quite an important breakthrough we’ve been waiting for.”

The documentary, which also features a farmhouse robbery in Adlington, will screen on ITV at 9pm.