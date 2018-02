A car was pulled by police overnight in Blackpool due to concerns with lights coming from the back of the vehicle.

In a post on Twitter, Lancashire Police said: "This car was stopped in Blackpool due to some rather distracting disco lights which were flashing at the back. A £50 fine was issued for that matter.

The 'furry disco' car.

"Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, the car does have a ‘furry’ body."

The Gazette has contacted Lancashire Police for more details.