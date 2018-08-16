'Violent' man tasered in Blackpool

Police officers in Blackpool tasered a man who allegedly became violent during arrest, say police.

Patrols attempted to pull a car over in the area around the Promenade at around 12.30am on Thursday, August 16.

The car, however, failed to stop but was abandoned shortly after where a foot chase began.

A police spokesman said: "We attempted to pull a car over which was abandoned and officers pursued the man on foot.

"Officers at the scene discharged a taser which allowed them to safely detain the man.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and offensive weapon offences and taken into custody."

No police officers were injured during the incident.

Taser is the brand name of an electro-shock device designed to temporarily incapacitate individuals.

The devices were brought into use in the UK in 2003 as a means of detaining potentially dangerous suspects.