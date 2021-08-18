Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Fleetwood

Armed police were deployed to Wansbeck Avenue at around 12.35am on Tuesday (August 17) after a handgun was fired at a man walking in the street.

Two men were seen making a quick getaway in a dark-coloured vehicle, but their alleged target, a man aged in his 20s, was not injured.

Following an investigation, detectives have arrested two men, aged 22 and 28 and a woman aged 24, all from Fleetwood.

All three remain in custody where they are being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Lancashire Police said extra officers will remain on patrol in the area and anyone with information or concerns should approach an officer.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who might have information about the gunmen.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: "While we have arrested three people our investigation is very much ongoing and we remain keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the gun being discharged or a vehicle leaving the area at speed after the incident.

"If you have any information about those involved, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Wansbeck Avenue area around the time of the offence, please come forward."

The Det Supt added: "Incidents of this nature are extremely rare, the police take them very seriously and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation.

"This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will robustly target those involved."

Anyone with information can also contact police on 101 quoting log 0031 of August 17.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

