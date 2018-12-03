This is why Blackpool Police arrested a passenger for drink driving and how it could happen to you too

A Blackpool man who was a passenger in his son's car has been arrested for drink driving.

Police stopped the Nissan Micra in Blackpool last night at a drink driver checkpoint in Blackpool.

This Nissan Micra was seized after a supervisor driver was found to be more than three times over the legal limit.

The car was driven by a teenage learner driver who was supervised by his father.

The teenager was stopped and asked to provide a breath test as part of the Christmas drink driving checks launched by Lancashire Police last weekend.

The breath test showed that the learner was under the legal limit. But the test did reveal that the teenage driver had some alcohol in his system.

Father and son might have thought they were off the hook, but officers then turned their attention to the adult passenger who they said 'appeared to be drunk'.

A breath test confirmed that the passenger was allegedly more than three times over the legal limit. He was swiftly placed under arrest.

Despite the man's protests that he hadn't been behind the wheel, officers explained that as supervisor driver, he was still deemed to be 'in control' of the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized and taken away.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Being the supervisor of a learner driver is deemed by UK law as also being ‘in control’ of the vehicle as it is their responsibility to be able to take over or assist with the driving if necessary.

"Therefore the offence is the same as drink driving."

The provisional driver also failed to display the required 'L' plates.

According to police, drivers are risking fines, disqualification or jail because they do not know the rules on supervising learners.

So, how does the law effect supervisor drivers?

The law states that somebody supervising a learner driver is effectively in control of the car.

Therefore, supervisor drivers have a duty to follow the law in exactly the same manner as if they were behind the wheel themselves.

It is illegal for supervisor drivers to:

- Use a mobile phone, including sending text messages.

- Fall asleep in the passenger.

- Fail to wear glasses, if they require them when driving.

Drinking and drug taking can also result in a supervisor driver's arrest if they are caught over the legal limit.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Our Winter drink and drug drive campaign is underway and will run throughout December.

"There'll be high visibility patrols out across Lancashire and you can also expect to see road side checkpoints at any time of the day or night where our officers will be equipped with breathalysers and the latest drug wipe technology.

"It only takes a few minutes to get a positive indication for drugs and, if there is, you will be on your way to custody for further tests.

"Drink and drug driving risks lives - your own, your passengers and other road users. Please enjoy the festive period, have a great time, but remember if you are impaired in any way then never get behind the wheel.

"Don't risk your livelihood, your freedom and the safety of our roads. Please drive safe and sober this Christmas."