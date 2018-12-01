Sick vandals stick razor blades onto children’s slide at Lancashire playground

Parents have been urged to check playground equipment at a Lancashire play area after thugs attached razor blades to a slide.

Dangerous blades were stuck using tape to a slide in Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton, West Lancashire - in a position where children could suffer deep cuts to their hands.

Ormskrik and Burscough police urged parents to remain vigilant and check equipment in a Facebook post.

They said: ‘Parents, please be aware that razor blades/knife blades have been attached to the side of the children’s slide at the Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton, West Lancs, this morning.

‘We would ask everyone to be vigilant and check any play equipment before you let your child use it.

‘Please report anything suspicious or any similar incidents to us by calling either 101 or Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555111.

‘If anyone has any information about this we’d urge them to contact us as soon as possible.