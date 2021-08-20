Sacha is Lancashire's new Deputy Chief Constable

New Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett.

Sacha, who was North Wales Police's first female chief officer, takes over from DCC Terry Woods who left Lancashire Police earlier this month to join the Greater Manchester force.

The mother-of-two joined the police service in February 1997 and has worked within a variety of different roles across North Wales and Cheshire.

She said: “I am hugely proud to have served as North Wales Police’s first female chief officer and to have been involved in many of the Force’s developments and successes during my 24 years of service.

“It is now time to move on to the next opportunity and I very much look forward to the new challenges of the Deputy Chief Constable role at Lancashire Police.

“I look forward to bringing my own wealth of experience over to the Lancashire chief officer team, having worked across a variety of departments and specialist roles during my career.

“I am incredibly proud to work in policing and am excited to continue to serve and protect communities of Lancashire”.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “I am delighted to appoint Sacha to the role of DCC. She showed she was the right person for the job against a field of really strong and high quality candidates, all of whom I would like to thank.

"Sacha’s passion and commitment for policing really shone through and I look forward to working with her and the rest of the chief officer team to help Lancashire Constabulary deliver an excellent service to the public so we can best protect our communities, especially those who are vulnerable.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden added: "I'm really pleased that Sacha Hatchett will be taking up the role of Deputy Chief Constable at such an important and exciting time for Lancashire Constabulary.

"She will play a key role, supporting the Chief Constable in taking the fight to criminals and strengthening neighbourhood policing so officers can tackle the issues that matter most to people, such as anti-social behaviour.