Police seize Walking Dead weapon like Negan's 'Lucille' during car search

Police discovered the 'blood-stained' bat last night (Wednesday, September 29) when officers stopped and searched a car as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour and disorder in the town.

A 33-year-old man from Cleveleys has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and he remains in custody this morning.

A second man, also aged 33 and from Cleveleys, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He too remains in custody this morning.

A man has been arrested after a 'blood-spattered' baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire - familiar to Walking Dead fans as villain Negan's spiky pal 'Lucille' - was seized by police in Fleetwood

After police shared a picture of the grisly bat on Facebook, fans of the Walking Dead quipped that it was 'Lucille' - archvillain Negan's trusty weapon of choice for surviving the zombie apocalypse.

Lancashire Police has since confirmed that the blood on the bat is not real blood and the Facebook post has now been taken down.

But the force says the barbed wire is real and the weapon is not a 'prop'. It said the bat is still deemed an 'offensive weapon' and is illegal to possess in public.

A police spokesman said: "After the recent increase of police resources and operations in the Fleetwood area police conducted a stop search of a vehicle.

Walking Dead archvillain Negan takes his barbed wire bat Lucille with him wherever he goes. Copyright: © 2016 AMC Film Holdings LLC.

"Within that vehicle was the following weapon. Two persons have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time and the weapon has been recovered."

It follows a crackdown on violent disorder involving weapons in Fleetwood in recent days, which has led to a section 60 order giving police the power to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion.

So far this week, police in Fleetwood say they have "conducted 14 body searches, stopped and searched 17 vehicles, made several arrests and carried out house searches after a number of violent incidents involving weapons".

Ch Supt Karen Edwards said: "In recent days you will have seen a marked increase in police activity in Fleetwood.

"This follows several incidents of anti-social behaviour and disorder involving weapons in the town, behaviour which we will not tolerate, nor accept.

"We have enforced two Section 60 orders, allowing police to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion. These orders are only in place when we believe violent incidents will take place or weapons will be used.

"As part of our activity, we have conducted 14 body searches, stopped and searched 17 vehicles, made several arrests, carried out house searches and stop-checked several targets.

"This is just the start of our police activity. You should expect to see a number of officers in Fleetwood in the coming days and weeks, with increased resources and patrols.

"I want residents to feel reassured and not unduly concerned by this presence. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers.