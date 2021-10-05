Police seize £1,300 and make 27 stops checks in Fleetwood as patrols stepped up

Police have stepped up patrols in Fleetwood

The extra patrols follow the authorisation of a Section 60 order, put in place in Fleetwood yesterday evening and today, following several incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police said: "This follows several incidents of anti-social behaviour and disorder involving weapons – behaviour which we will not tolerate, nor accept.

"We want residents to feel reassured and not duly concerned by the increased police presence.

"We believe the incidents are targeted and there is not thought to be a threat to the wider public.