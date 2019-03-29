Police search for two missing schoolgirls in Blackpool and Fleetwood

A police search is underway for two teenage girls reported missing in Blackpool.



Friends Molly Brennan, 15, and Mary-Kate Morrison, 16, disappeared on their way home from St George's School in Cherry Tree Road on Wednesday (March 27).

Molly Brennan, 15, and Mary-Kate Morrison, 16, were last seen together on March, 27 in Cherry Tree Road, near Asda in Blackpool.

The girls are believed to still be together somewhere in the Blackpool or Fleetwood area.

Molly Brennan is described as a white female of a large build and approximately 5ft 5ins tall.

She is of a pale complexion and is usually seen to be heavily made up with large eyebrows and long black hair.

She also has a tongue piercing. She was last seen wearing a grey crop top, light blue denim skirt with black tights and white trainers.

Mary-Kate Morrison is a white female, 5ft 5ins tall, with mousey long hair in a bun.

She is described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit top and bottoms with a crop top and white trainers.

A police spokesman said: "We currently have concerns for two missing teenagers who are believed to be together in the Blackpool, Fleetwood area of Lancashire.

"The teenagers were last seen together on March 27 in Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool."

If anyone has seen them or knows where they are, please contact police on 101 quoting incident 1700/27032019.