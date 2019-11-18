Police concerned for missing man last seen at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Police are searching for a man who was last seen at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital yesterday morning (November 18).

David Shaw, 52, was last seen at 9.28am yesterday (November 17) at the Ronald McDonald House in Hathersage Road, Manchester.

David Shaw, 52, was last seen at 9.28am on Sunday, November 17 at the Ronald McDonald House in Hathersage Road, Manchester. Pic: GMP

David, who has links to Blackpool, is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with short dark hair and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a beige-colour jacket, a black t-shirt and brown-style suede shoes/Chelsea boots.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare. He is not considered a danger to anybody else."

Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4166 quoting incident number 1610 of 17/11/19.

What is Ronald McDonald House?

Ronald McDonald House provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with children receiving treatment in the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and St Mary’s Neonatal Unit.

Families travel to Manchester from across the North West, the UK and even internationally, so that their children can receive specialist treatment at The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.