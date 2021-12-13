Police car attacked in Fleetwood as officers respond to incident

An appeal for CCTV footage is under way after the patrol car window was smashed in Bold Street, near the police station, between 7pm and 7.20pm.

Officers had been called to an incident close by when their car was vandalised. The vehicle has now been taken out of service for repair.

A police spokesman said: "For those involved, maybe you should think about the impact your actions may have on others.

"There is now one less vehicle on the road while it’s repaired, which is one less vehicle available to respond to calls for help."

If anybody saw anything in Bold Street between 7pm and 7.20pm on Sunday (December 12), or has any information or CCTV footage relating to the damage caused, you can contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20211212-1180.

