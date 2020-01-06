Police appeal for CCTV after shop worker is robbed at knife-point in Fleetwood

Detectives are appealing for CCTV after a shop worker was robbed at knife-point in Fleetwood.



It follows a raid on the One Stop shop, at the junction of Lindel Road and Whinfield Avenue, at around 6pm on Saturday (January 4).

Police at the scene of the armed robbery in Lindel Road, Fleetwood on Saturday (January 4). Credit: James Cooper

Police said the man sneaked up on a shop worker from behind and grabbed him by the shoulder, threatenening him with a knife.

The man demanded cash from the shop worker and stole a quantity from the till before escaping from the scene in Lindel Road.

The victim said the man had been wearing a dark-coloured parka coat and light grey jogging bottoms.

Detectives are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particularly anyone with CCTV around the Lindel Road and Whinfield Avenue area.



Det Con Adam Townsend, of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a shocking incident which has left the victim very shaken and distressed.



"We want to find the man responsible as soon as possible and I am appealing to people living in the area to come forward with information.



"We are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the offender described or can assist with our enquiries.



"Furthermore we would like to speak to anyone who might have CCTV footage in and around the local area which might show the man approaching and leaving the store."



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 8325@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1174 of January 4.



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.