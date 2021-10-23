Police appeal after reports of sexual assault in Poulton last night
Police have launched an appeal after receiving a report of a sexual assault in Poulton's Jean Stansfield Memorial Park last night.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:10 pm
Updated
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:27 pm
In a statement on social media, Lancashire Police stated: "We received a report of a sexual assault in Jean Stansfield Memorial Park, Vicarage Road, Poulton, when a group of four or five men followed the victim before one man carried out the attack."
The incident is said to have occurred at 10.40pm last night.
Today the park and part of Poulton town centre remained cordoned off, with a strong police presence.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, referencing log number 1667 of Oct 22