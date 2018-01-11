Police appeal after gunman robs store

Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery in Blackpool.

The incident occurred at at 7.50am on Saturday January 6, when a man went into the Premier Store in Bond Street and left moments later.

He returned to the shop a few minutes later and picked up a loaf of bread before threatening the cashier with a blue hand gun.

The raider continued to point the gun at the woman as he made his way partially round the counter.

Fearing for her safety, the cashier handed over a quantity of cash and the man left the store.

The man is described as white, aged 30-40 years old, slim build, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, clean shaven and scruffy in appearance.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, and gloves, jeans and dark trainers, and was also wearing a blonde, straight wig.

Det Sgt Rachel Bibby, from Blackpool CID, said: “This was a frightening incident which left the cashier fearing for her safety.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the offence and may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

“We would also like to trace the firearm or imitation firearm which was used, along with the blonde straight wig and a fur deerstalker hat.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01253 604157 quoting LC-20180106-0318 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 31 year old Blackpool man has been charged with robbery and has been remanded in custody until February 7.