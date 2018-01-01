PICTURED: The seven most wanted men on the Fylde coast

For many, a new year means a new start. But for these seven men, the beginning of 2018 will be spent looking after their shoulder for the long arm of the law.

Lancashire Police released their mugshots in the hope readers will know where they are hiding out, and provide the details officers need to bring them to justice.

They include sex offender Ryan Murray-Land, 28, who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions; 39-year-old Raymond Connelly who is being sought for questioning over an assault and harassment, and for breaching a restraining order; and Ashley Carlton James, 33, from Accrington but believed to be in Blackpool, who is wanted for dangerous driving and to be recalled to prison.

Jamie Mark Williams, 33, from Blackpool, who has a Liverpool accent, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions; while officers are hunting Lee Morgan Ricky Nobbs, 32, also from the resort, after he allegedly breached his licence conditions. He is set to be returned to prison if captured.

Seventeen-year-old Carl Junior Heaney, from Blackpool, is wanted for questioning over an alleged assault.

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting reference number LC-20171117-0615.

Nikki Alexander Aspinall, 26, from Fleetwood, is also wanted for assault, as well as breaching his bail conditions.

Details can be reported by calling LC-20171223-10009.