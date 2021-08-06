Over 230 warrants executed in Lancashire as police target county's most wanted

The crime crackdown saw officers target 41 violent offenders, 31 people connected to thefts, 54 road traffic offenders and 25 people wanted in connection with the supply of drugs.
Lancashire Police said it's all part of Operation Hunter - a scheme that targets the county's most wanted offenders who attempt to evade capture.
The operation has seen task force officers from across the force - as well as specialist units including Tactical Operations and the ANPR intercept teams - target individuals wanted for a range of offences including domestic abuse, violent offences and general criminality.
So far the most warrants have been executed in Blackburn (50), Preston (38), Blackpool (33), Colne (25) and Lancaster (21).
A "significant number" of wanted individuals have been arrested since the operation launched on July 5, Supt Kevin McLean said.
"The information passed to us from members of the public is vital in assisting us to track down those people who do all they can to evade capture by police and attempt to go into hiding," he added.
"By using all our resources over the last month, we have put a stop to those who think they can go into hiding and show them that there's always a place for them in our cells."
Adam Bhamji, 38, who had been wanted on recall to prison since 2020, was finally arrested on the M5 on July 24 following multiple appeals.
Bhamji, from Farrington Moss, has now been returned to prison where he will serve the remainder of his 10-year sentence for aggravated burglary.
Scott Cardwell, 36, of Springfield Street, Morecambe, was also arrested last week and returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for arson.
Other significant arrests have included a 24-year-old from Blackburn wanted in connection with being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 29-year-old from Rishton wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with an assault.
Supt Kevin McLean said: "We are committed to tackling crime to protect our communities and Operation Hunter sends a clear message to criminals that there is no hiding place.
"As always, we continue to need the public's help so if you have any information on wanted individuals please contact us.
"This will be an ongoing strategy and for those who think they can evade the criminal justice system, they are mistaken - it is only a matter of time before you are caught."
Do you recognise any of the individuals pictured below?
If you do, contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
