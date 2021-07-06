One youth taken home and investigation launched after suspected arson attack in Fleetwood

Police were called to reports of youths throwing bricks through the windows at Marine Hall in The Esplanade at around 7.20pm on Sunday, July 4.

Once officers arrived, there was a further report the disabled toilets had been set on fire.

Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and St Annes rushed to the scene before using one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Officers have since confirmed one youth was taken home following the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the other individuals responsible," a spokesman added.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 1519 of July 4.

Police were called to reports of youths throwing bricks through the windows at Marine Hall. (Credit: Joanne Hargreaves)