Man charged with robbing Fleetwood travel agents twice in 24 hours
A man has been charged by detectives investigating two robberies at a Fleetwood travel agents.
Police were called to the World Travel Lounge in Lord Street on Tuesday (September 21) and Wednesday (September 22) after reports of two robberies where cash was stolen.
On Friday (September 24), police launched a public appeal for information to find a man in connection with the offences.
On Saturday, a 48-year-old suspect - Tim Daley - was arrested by officers.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Daley, of Leven Avenue, Fleetwood, has been charged with two robbery offences and possessing a bladed article in a public place.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court today (Monday, September 27).
