Man arrested after knife point robbery at Halifax bank in Fleetwood

A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at a bank in Fleetwood this morning (December 12).



Lancashire Police said a man brandishing a knife stormed into the Halifax branch in Poulton Street at around 9.13am.

Police said the bank was targeted by an armed robber demanding cash from staff at around 9.18am (December 12)

The man allegedly threatened staff with a knife and demanded money.

Police said staff handed the man a quantity of cash, before he fled on foot in the direction of Blakiston Street.

The bank was placed in lock-down and a police cordon put in place outside its entrance.

Police arrested a man within 90 minutes of the robbery and a knife has been recovered nearby.

The Halifax bank in Poulton Street, Fleetwood has been placed in lock-down after a police incident this morning (December 12)

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 9.13am today (Thursday) to reports of a robbery at Halifax bank on Poulton Street in Fleetwood.

"It was reported that a man entered the store brandishing a knife and made demands for money.

"The offender made off with an amount of money in the direction of Blakiston Street.

"A knife has been recovered.

"Enquiries are ongoing but we would like to reassure you that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any wider threat to the general public.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation."

Halifax has been approached for comment.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 293 of 12 December.