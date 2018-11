A man is wanted by police after stealing meat worth £90 from a supermarket in Cleveleys.

Police have released CCTV images of the suspect, who allegedly stole the meat from the Aldi store in Crescent West, Cleveleys at 10.20am on Sunday November 25.

This man is suspected of stealing 90 of meat from Aldi in Cleveleys

If you have any information, you can email police at 7190@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting WD1810776 .