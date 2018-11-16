Lancashire Police release video of man wanted in connection to Poulton break ins

Lancashire Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted in connection to a number of Fylde break ins.

The footage from Sunday, November 11, shows a man wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and white shoes at Rico's Italian restaurant in Tithebarn Street.

Police want to speak to this man

He walks up an internal staircase followed by walking up an external staircase when exiting the property.

A police spokesman added: "We also want to speak to the person in the CCTV in connection with a number of break-ins at other premises such as St Chads Church [in Ball Street, Poulton] which occurred recently in the early evening."

If you know who this person is, contact PC Kev Berry on 2025@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.