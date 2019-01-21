Lancashire Police praised for its tolerance and inclusivity

Lancashire Police is officially one of the best employers when it comes to diversity and accepting LGBT officers.

The force today jumped 38 places from last year’s results to be named 36th on the Stonewall 2019 Top 100 Employers list for its work to promote inclusivity and difference in the constabulary.

Lancashire Constabulary's Deputy Chief Constable Sunita Gamblin

Deputy Chief Constable Sunita Gamblin said: “Policing is incredibly rewarding and it is a privilege to work in such a public service.

“Consequently, our staff, officers and volunteers recognise that they have a huge impact on others, and can achieve an indelible positive impact on people’s lives.

“It is absolutely vital that a modern police force should be leading the way in terms of having an inclusive mindset, so valuing and seeking out different perspectives is an absolute priority.

“This is how we really see growth and success, ultimately reflecting the diverse communities we serve.”

She added: “Being 74th on the list was a great achievement last year, but the fact that we have jumped to 36th place this year demonstrates how serious we are about improving and it is testament to the hard work which is ongoing every day to maintain high standards of inclusivity within our workforce.”