Lancashire Police officer jailed for targeting 'vulnerable' victims of crime

A Lancashire Police Officer has been jailed for two years after he pursued sexual relationships with vulnerable victims of crime.

Ihsan Ali was found guilty of four counts of Misconduct in Public Office at a trial at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, February 6 and sentenced to two years for each count to run concurrently.

The 40-year-old from Bacup, who was a response officer based in East Division, will also face disciplinary proceedings.

Police say concerns were raised about Ali in October 2016 and an investigation was undertaken by Lancashire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department. He was arrested in April 2017 and immediately suspended from duty.

Lancashire’s Deputy Chief Constable Sunita Gamblin said: “Firstly I would like to thank and commend the victims in this case for having the bravery to come forward and report these allegations to us. Today’s outcome would not have been possible without them.

“Ali used his position to target women he knew were vulnerable and contacted them with the sole motive of trying to establish a sexual relationship with them.

“The public expect and deserve the Police Service to be professional and focussed on keeping people safe, especially those who are most vulnerable. Here is an example of an officer who has overwhelmingly breached the position of trust placed upon him. He has totally undermined the Police Service and the excellent work the vast majority of officers and staff do every day.

“The abuse of position for a sexual purpose is defined by the Independent Office of Police Conduct as serious corruption and there is absolutely no place for such people in Lancashire Constabulary. We are committed to identifying, exposing and removing those who seek to exploit vulnerable members of our community and will continue to pursue criminal charges where appropriate.”