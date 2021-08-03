Lancashire man wanted in connection with rape allegation and assault hands himself in
One of Lancashire's most wanted men has handed himself in following multiple police appeals.
Stephen O'Neil, of no fixed address, was wanted in connection with an allegation of rape, assault and criminal damage.
The 31-year-old handed himself in to police this morning (August 3) is currently in custody.
Stephen's arrest is another success for Operation Hunter - a police campaign that targets some of the county's most wanted offenders.
Scott Cardwell, of Springfield Street, Morecambe, was also arrested last week as part of the operation.
He will now serve the remainder of his sentence for arson and be spoken to in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage and threats to kill.
"That's two down, three to go of the most wanted offenders in West Lancashire," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"Since the operation was launched earlier this month, we have made more than 60 arrests in West Division and now we need your help."
If you know any of the individuals below or have any information about where they may be, call police on 101 quoting log number 0523 of July 28.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.