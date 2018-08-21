Lancashire firefighters called to Fleetwood after motorbike set on fire in arson attack

The incident happened at 5.07am this morning
The incident happened at 5.07am this morning

Firefighters were called to the Fylde Coast in the early hours of this morning after reports of an arson attack involving a motorbike.

One fire engine from Fleetwood responded to the fire involving a moped in Martindale Avenue, Fleetwood, at 5.07am.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the bike had been "deliberately set alight on a playground" just off the road.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the fire out.

Police were notified of the suspected arson and there were no casualties.