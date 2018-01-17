House ‘wrecked’ and covered in sick and urine after news of party is shared on Facebook

A family’s home was left “wrecked” and covered in sick and urine after news of their son’s party was shared on Facebook and other social media.

Oliver Robinson only invited four friends to his Christmas party in Poulton while his parents were away in the Lake District.

However, news spread like wildfire via social media and more than 40 youngsters turned up.

A neighbour alerted Robinson’s parents who immediately drove back and found their home extensively damaged and stained with vomit and urine. The teenager had now been disowned by his father and had also been sacked from his job in his dad’s construction company.

Robinson, 18, of The Conifers, Hambleton, pleaded guilty to damaging a window to get into the family home in Victoria Road, Poulton.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation for the window with £50 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told him: “You really need to reflect that your actions led to the family home being wrecked. You made a major mistake.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Robinson’s parents had gone to visit relatives and on December 27 at 8.30am the defendant’s father was called by a neighbour saying there was a party at their home.

The prosecutor added: “His mother described the house as wrecked – as though wild animals had been let loose inside – and there was urine and sick everywhere.”

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had been pressurised by his peers to hold a house party. Robinson had damaged a window to get into the house.

The defence said: “A large number of young people turned up en masse, drank copious amounts of alcohol and items in the house were damaged. His father has in effect disowned him and won’t speak to him.”