House taped off and CSI on the scene of 'targeted' stabbing in Anchorsholme

A property has been taped off in Anchorsholme after a man was found with a stab wound in his leg.

Officers were called at 11:04am today to reports of the assault in Brisbane Place.

The scene in Brisbane Place earlier this afternoon

A police spokesman said a man in his 30s was found with a stab wound to his leg. He has been taken to hospital.

Police remain at the scene.

They added: "Enquiries are on-going but at this time we are treating this as a targeted attack."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 504 of December 12.