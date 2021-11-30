Four men arrested after 'violent incident' in Fleetwood

The incident occurred in Addison Road on Sunday evening (November 28), police said.

Officers rushed to the scene and arrested four men on suspicion of affray.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Whilst the investigation continues our increased police presence in the town remains.

Four men were arrested after police were called to a "violent incident" in Addison Road, Fleetwood

"Violent incidents and the use of weapons will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

Anyone with information can call 101 or report it online via doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.