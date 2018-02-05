Fleetwood neighbour from hell has appeal bid rejected

A nightmare neighbour who harassed a couple by playing songs non-stop has had his sentence increased after a failed appeal.

Former chippy owner Barry Carr taunted his neighbour Jennifer Anderson with a pottery figurine of a fat lady that she said looked like her.

The 66-year-old, of Rossall Gate, Fleetwood, had his suspended jail term increased from 10 to 14 weeks after the appeal against his harassment conviction was dismissed.

The judge who heard the appeal at Preston Crown Court upheld the decision made by Blackpool magistrates back in October, which included £200 compensation for each of his two victims and an order forbidding him from contacting the couple.

The previous hearing was told Carr moved the three-inch pottery figure – and other ornaments – in a bizarre 18-month campaign so that every time she went to and from her home she saw it.

Ms Anderson said: “This man has tormented me... he knows that figurine looks like me.”

He also played songs – Will Young’s Jealousy and Strange Lady About Town by Frankie Laine – on loop. The court heard the songs had lyrics designed to torment Miss Anderson.

Carr, 66, also had 19 security cameras, including some with night vision, at his home.

He used the cameras to film Ms Anderson and her partner, David Smith, daily.

Ms Anderson, who had to give evidence again at the appeal, told the original hearing: “The music was so bad I could not go into the garden during the summer. I was getting scared to leave home.”

Carr had denied targeting the couple because he believed they were not wealthy enough to live in the area.

A restraining order forbidding him from communicating with the couple, display photos of them or film their home remains in place.

Dripping tap

Speaking when Barry Carr was sentenced in October at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, bench chairman David Hearton told the 66-year-old: “Some of these issues may seem trivial individually but together they become much more serious.”

“It was like the dripping tap syndrome - time after time after time causing stress and distress.”